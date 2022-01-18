By Clean Fuels Alliance America | January 18, 2022

The National Biodiesel Board today unveiled its new name and new brand, Clean Fuels Alliance America, during the opening session of the 2022 National Biodiesel Conference & Expo. The transformation to Clean Fuels helps further the organization’s position as a proven, innovative part of America’s clean energy mix and helps the industry represent all its industry members: biodiesel, renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuels.

“Our industry has seen and will continue to see significant growth as the world around us focuses on clean energy,” said Donnell Rehagen, CEO of Clean Fuels. “We are an integral part of the solution for sustainable energy that’s not only affordable but also scalable and available now. Further, our new name and brand represents the connected energies of our members and positions our industry for a clean fuels future.”

The National Biodiesel Conference & Expo’s theme for 2022 is “All In” and represents the momentum being carried by all players in the biodiesel, renewable diesel, and sustainable aviation fuel industry. This year, more than 600 attendees are hearing from experts on supply and decarbonization and the opportunities ahead for the industry as a whole.

The three-day conference is the industry’s premier educational event featuring speakers from across the supply chain. This year’s speaking roster ranges from soybean farmers and engine manufacturers to fuel producers and former members of Congress.

“The industry packs a lot of networking and education into the conference, covering economics and technical and policy trends. The conference offers something new for everyone, regardless of experience in our industry,” Rehagen said. “We’re celebrating 30 years of clean fuels innovation and are excited to continue connecting people to accelerate America’s clean fuel future and drive industry growth.”

During the conference, Rehagen shared copies of a new book with attendees that delves into the organization’s three-decade tenure: “The Birth of American Biodiesel: Biographical Accounts Celebrate 30 Years of Pioneers, Leaders and the Bold Vision for the National Biodiesel Board,” by Ron Kotrba.

“It seemed appropriate, as we sought to rebrand our organization, to take the time to recognize the efforts of many of those before us that went into building this wonderful industry and organization,” Rehagen said. “We commissioned this book for that purpose, and I am extremely proud of it and grateful to all of those who had an early vision of an industry like this.”

Clean Fuels also welcomed two Biodiesel Ambassadors to the program and hosted the next generation of biodiesel scientists, which gives college students the opportunity to network with those experienced in the industry.