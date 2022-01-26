By Delta Cargo | January 26, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

In support of Delta's path to Net Zero, Delta Cargo has launched a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) program, to help grow the supply and availability of SAF. This program will help cargo customers reduce their environmental footprint and create a more sustainable future.

Sustainable aviation fuel is the best way to make a direct impact on emissions from aviation. Biobased jet fuel production is a renewable process and can reduce life cycle emissions up to 75 percent compared to fossil fuel. Through customized contributions to the Delta Cargo SAF program, freight forwarders and shippers can attain their sustainability goals.

In 2020 Delta became the first carbon neutral airline on a global basis - committing to carbon neutrality from March 2020 onward, balancing our emissions with investments to remove carbon across our global operations.

Delta's commitment to carbon neutrality is rooted in the idea that our customers shouldn't have to choose between seeing the world and saving the world. We know the value that supply chains bring to communities and are dedicated to taking the urgent actions necessary to build a more sustainable future for flight.

Most recently, Delta joined the First Movers Coalition, a coalition spearheaded by the U.S. State Department and the World Economic Forum designed to accelerate and scale the development of breakthrough technologies and fuels, helping hard-to-abate sectors, like aviation, reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This partnership is the latest in a series of commitments that Delta has made to achieve its sustainability goals, which include agreeing to set science-based targets in line with the Paris Agreement and joining the United Nation's global Race to Zero campaign. These commitments compliment the company's existing 10 percent SAF procurement goal by the end of 2030, ensuring that half of our SAF comes from feedstocks that achieve the lowest lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions.

Delta is also a member of the Mission Possible Partnership, LEAF Coalition, Clean Skies for Tomorrow, Aviation Climate Taskforce and other like-minded groups committed to mitigating global climate change.

Delta Cargo's SAF program is certified and audited by Ruby Canyon Environmental, an expert in greenhouse gas emissions accounting and our SAF is International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) certified. The program also offers flexible purchase options to make it easy for customers to purchase SAF and achieve their sustainability goals.

For more information, contact your Delta Cargo Sales Representative or email DLCargoSustainability@delta.com.