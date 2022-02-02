By Babcock & Wilcox | February 02, 2022

Babcock & Wilcox announced Jan. 25 that its B&W Renewable segment has been awarded a contract for more than $11 million to design, manufacture, supply, and install boiler equipment for a biomass boiler in Canada.

B&W Renewable will replace pressure parts for the boiler and upgrade the design of its wood feed and air systems. Babcock & Wilcox Canada Corp. will provide the installation services.

“B&W’s pulp and paper and forestry products customers can rely on us for advanced equipment, construction and other services for their renewable biomass-fired plants,” said B&W Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Morgan. “Meeting energy and environmental goals, maximizing efficiency, and ensuring our customers’ equipment continues to operate reliably presents complex challenges, and B&W Renewable has the knowledge and decades of industry experience necessary to meet these needs.”

B&W co-developed the world’s first Kraft recovery boiler and has continued to improve and deliver a best-in-class suite of products and services for pulp and paper facilities and forestry products plants around the world. The company’s biomass-fueled boilers are used to generate heat, process steam, electricity, syngas, and/or bio-oil in a wide range of industrial and utility plants around the world.