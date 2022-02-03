ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration has announced the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Advisory Committee will hold an open meeting on Feb. 17. The event is open to the public, but registration is required.

The REEEAC provides the Commerce Department with advice from the private sector on the development and administration of programs and policies to expand the export competitiveness of U.S. renewable energy and energy efficiency products and services.

The Feb. 17 meeting is expected to include a discussion of major issues affecting the competitiveness of the U.S. renewable energy and energy efficiency industries covering the themes of trade promotion and market access, global decarbonization, clean energy supply chains, and technology and innovation. During the meeting, the REEEAC will also review subcommittee recommendations and be briefed on several issues related to offshore wind energy.

Members of the public who with to attend the meeting must register by Feb. 11. A limited amount of time before the close of the meeting will be available for oral comments from members of the public. Individuals who wish to comment must also submit a brief statement regarding the general nature of their comments by Feb. 11.

The REEEAC currently has more than 30 members, including those representing Lignetics, the Renewable Fuels Association and the U.S. Grains Council.

Additional information on the meeting is available on the Federal Register website.