ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Energy Information Administration is providing new forecasts for biodiesel, renewable diesel and other biofuels, including renewable jet fuel and renewable naphtha, starting with the latest edition of its Short-Term Energy Outlook, released Feb. 8.

These biobased fuels are now included in the agency’s custom table builder, which provides data on production, consumption and net imports of each fuel. The EIA said the changes reflect the inclusion of these series in Table 10.4 of the Monthly Energy Review beginning in mid-2021.

According to the EIA’s data, U.S. renewable diesel production is currently expected to average 0.072 million barrels per day in 2022, expanding to 0.083 million barrels per day in 2023. Renewable diesel production was at 0.051 million barrels per day in 2021.

Renewable diesel net imports were at 0.026 million barrels per day last year and are expected to expand to 0.031 million barrels per day this year and 0.038 million barrels per day next year.

Renewable diesel consumption is expected to average 0.104 million barrels per day in 2022, expanding to 0.121 million barrels per day in 2023. Renewable diesel consumption was at 0.077 million barrels per day in 2021.

Biodiesel production is expected to average 0.123 million barrels per day this year, expanding to 0.128 million barrels per day in 2023. U.S. biodiesel production was at 0.108 million barrels per day in 2021.

Biodiesel net imports are expected to average 0.003 million barrels per day in 2022 an d2023, up from 0.001 million barrels per day in 2021.

Biodiesel consumption was at 0.108 million barrels per day last year and is currently expected to expand to 0.125 million barrels per day in 2022 and 0.131 million barrels per day in 2023.

The production and consumption of other non-ethanol biofuels is expected to be at 0.005 million barrels per day this year, flat with 2021, increasing to 0.006 million barrels per day in 2023. No imports of other non-ethanol biofuels were reported for 2021, with that trend expected to continue through 2022 and 2023.

A full copy of the February STEO is available on the EIA website.