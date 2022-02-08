ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 774,410.2 metric tons of wood pellets in December, up from 764,259.6 metric tons the previous month and 564,826.2 metric tons in December 2020, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Feb. 8.

The U.S. exported wood pellets to more than a dozen countries in December. The U.K. was the top destination for U.S. wood pellet exports at 468,367.6 metric tons, followed by the Netherlands at 114,434.3 metric tons and Denmark at 91,434 metric tons.

The value of U.S. wood pellet exports was at $99.09 million in December, down from $102.06 million in November, but up from $75.68 million in December 2020.

Total pellet exports for 2021 reached 7.52 million metric tons at a value of $1.06 billion, compared to 7.26 million metric tons exported in 2020 at a value of $981.46 million.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.