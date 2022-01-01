By Clean Methane Systems LLC | February 09, 2022

Clean Methane Systems LLC and Ammongas A/S on Feb. 7 introduced amine technology to North American renewable natural gas (RNG) customers. The new Danish technology simplifies biogas upgrading by minimizing the steps required to prepare and inject renewable natural gas into the grid. Amine technology also reduces the operational cost of the system in the novel way it manages hydrogen sulfide and other contaminants in the gas stream.

"This technology simplifies the gas upgrading equation and significantly reduces the costs of removing contaminants," said Tim Robinson, president of Clean Methane Systems. "We are committed to efficiently recovering methane for beneficial use in North America. We view the Ammongas upgrading technology as the next step forward in accomplishing that objective. The overall impact to the industry and the environment looks very promising."

Both CMS and Ammongas have a long history of serving the biogas and RNG markets. CMS provides equipment and RNG consulting solutions for its U.S. and international clients from its Tualatin, Oregon headquarters. Ammongas has focused primarily on the European biogas sector from its headquarters in Glostrup, Denmark, where it continues to design sustainable, efficient and economical environmental facilities.

"Collaborating with CMS will enable us to efficiently and effectively enter and serve a large, new market," noted Alexander Ryhl, head of sales for Ammongas. "The result should be best-in-class solutions supported locally for serious customers in the U.S., Mexico and Canada."