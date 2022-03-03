By | March 03, 2022

New leading-edge technologies in material handling have yielded major improvements in safety while also increasing throughput and enhancing degradation control in the pellet manufacturing industry. In many cases, product degradation not only reduces the value of the final product, but can also contribute significantly to losses in other areas such as maintenance and clean up, component life, and risk to personnel safety in the workplace.



Benetech Inc. is committed to total dust management. The Benetech Toolbox offers a combination of leading-edge technologies to provide solutions that ensure safe production. Our approach is to cure the problem at the source, which often requires a combination of technologies. Benetech’s proprietary and complementary technologies ensure our abilities to meet clients’ safety, production, quality and throughput needs. Our global organization consists of a mix of plant professionals, design engineers and service professionals to provide single-source accountability for effective and innovative solutions.



Examples of technologies applied to improve operations can be illustrated by recent projects with leading pellet manufacturers. Pellet production can be an inherently dusty operation that uses standard conveyors and transfer chutes. Over time, material buildup on adjacent structures and components can create a dangerous situation with a negative effect on conveyor component life, as well as a significant risk of fires and possibly explosions, given the right set of circumstances.

Maintenance and housekeeping become a very time-consuming, difficult and dangerous task, coupled with the inherent risks to safety and system performance. Also a factor are regulatory agencies, which can issue citations that are not only costly, but can have production performance implications that must be addressed.



Using the MaxZone Plus, proper material flow is accomplished through the entire transfer point, increasing belt life and material throughput. Another important feature of the MaxZone Plus is the side kicker plates and deflector spoon, guiding the material to the center of the conveyor belt. The MaxZone Plus is part of the MaxZone system, designed to control fugitive dust as an essential feature of safety by design.