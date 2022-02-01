By Canadian Council for Sustainable Aviation Fuels | February 24, 2022

Canadian aviation industry leaders are joining forces to create the Canadian Council for Sustainable Aviation Fuels (C-SAF), whose mission is to accelerate the deployment of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) in Canada to ensure that the Canadian aviation sector remains competitive as it transitions to a net-zero future.

Sustainable aviation fuels can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80 percent and can be used now without significant modifications to aircraft or supply infrastructure. Their use will allow for rapid results in achieving carbon neutrality in the sector.

Created by a consortium of 60 airlines operating in Canada and comprised of key stakeholders in the Canadian aviation ecosystem including suppliers, aerospace manufacturers, airports, finance, and academia, the Council will aim to facilitate the production and supply of affordable, low-carbon, made-in-Canada SAF. The C-SAF will also act as the voice of its members with governments and stakeholders to develop an ambitious strategy and roadmap for a profitable and sustainable SAF market in Canada.

"Decarbonizing Canadian aviation requires collaboration between industry, governments, scientists and airlines. The C-SAF provides a space for a common dialogue to facilitate the exchange of ideas to reduce GHG emissions from aviation and we strongly believe that with everyone working together, change can happen faster," said Geoff Tauvette, executive director of the C-SAF.

Decarbonizing Canadian aviation

The aviation sector will be one of the most difficult to decarbonize as electric and hydrogen technologies are in development and will not easily be used until sometime in the future. Thus, it is essential to put in place a set of coherent public policies that will encourage the establishment of a sustainable aviation fuel value chain to accelerate their commercialization and widespread use.

"The aviation industry is in constant evolution to ensure a greener future for our planet. With the launch of the Canadian Council for Sustainable Aviation Fuels, Canada's aviation sector will remain competitive and will create jobs for Canadians while reducing pollution. This initiative will help in Canada's goal in achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and is a step in the right direction for the aviation industry," mentioned the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra.

"We want to promote and implement sound public policies to address aviation's need for a sustainable, made-in-Canada, affordable supply of aviation fuel. I salute the vision of the industry players and thank all of our partners who will enable Canada to become a leader in the decarbonization of global aviation," concluded Geoff Tauvette.

