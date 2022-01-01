By INNIO | March 04, 2022

INNIO announced on Feb. 22 that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Concord Renewable Energy SDN BHD (Concord Group) to partner in building four power plants across Malaysia fueled by palm oil wastes. The MOU signing took place at Dubai Expo 2020, in a festivity ceremony organized and held by the Malaysian Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (KeTSA) for Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources week at Malaysia Pavilion, which took place January 30 – February 5, 2022. The project emphasizes Malaysia’s efforts to achieve its COP26 commitments in moving away from fossil fuels and increasing renewable energy projects. The power plants, built in various parts of Malaysia, will deliver sustainable power to the grid while capturing methane. Each plant is expected to operate two INNIO Jenbacher high-efficiency biogas engines, collectively delivering more than 8 MW of power to the grid.

The Jenbacher Type 4 engines, for which INNIO will also supply long-term servicing, are known for their dependability, efficiency and fuel & solution flexibility. This makes them an excellent technology to advance Malaysia’s plans to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels. As part of its COP26 commitment, Malaysia recently raised its National Renewable Energy Capacity target from a 20 percent increase to a 31 percent increase of renewables in the national energy mix by 2025.

“INNIO has more than 500 Jenbacher engines currently operating on biogas and deploying about 1 GW in the ASEAN region,” said Carsten Dommermuth, vice president and general manager APAC at INNIO Jenbacher. “Our Jenbacher Type 4 biogas engine fleet delivers reliable and fuel-efficient heat and power, where the additional surplus energy is fed into the power grid as a renewable, dispatchable power source. We are pleased to partner with the Concord Group to provide technology that helps Malaysia meet its climate goals.”

While supplying clean energy throughout Malaysia, Concord Group and INNIO will be further advancing the country’s climate change mitigation objectives through the sourcing of the fuel. Methane gas emitted by existing palm oil mills will be reappropriated to produce power.

“Having successfully worked with INNIO in the past, we can think of no better technology to support our clean energy goals,” said Concord Renewable Energy Sdn Bhd CEO, Datuk Khairuddin bin Tan Sri Mohd Hussin. “We look forward to continuing to work with INNIO’s advanced Jenbacher technology to help us meet growing energy demand while reducing emissions.”