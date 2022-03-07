By TotalEnergies | March 07, 2022

TotalEnergies' Normandy platform has successfully started production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). This new site complements the biojet fuel production capacities of La Mède biorefinery (Bouches-du-Rhône) and the Oudalle plant (Seine-Maritime).

This move enables TotalEnergies to meet demand from its customers and respond to French legislation, which calls for aircraft to use at least 1 percent SAF effective January 1, 2022.

TotalEnergies will also produce SAF at its Grandpuits zero-crude platform southeast of Paris starting in 2024.

All of the biojet fuel, which is destined for French airports, will be produced from waste and residue sourced notably from the circular economy.

"By announcing the start-up of SAF production at a new site in France, we are responding to strong demand from the aviation industry to reduce its carbon footprint. We are also confirming our commitment to support customers by offering innovative solutions to reduce their emissions. This commitment is fully aligned with the Company's climate ambition to get to net zero emissions by 2050, together with society,” said Bernard Pinatel, president of Refining & Chemicals at TotalEnergies.



Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)

Sustainable aviation fuel is an immediately available solution for significantly reducing the CO 2 emissions of air transportation. It can be used as a drop-in fuel without modifying existing storage and refueling infrastructure, aircraft or engines. Gradual incorporation worldwide should help significantly lower the CO 2 emissions of air transportation since, on average, biojet fuel produces 80% fewer CO 2 emissions over its lifecycle when produced from waste and residue.

TotalEnergies and SAF

TotalEnergies has been involved in numerous sustainable aviation fuel initiatives since 2014. Involvement in SAF moved into a higher gear in 2021 with several firsts in France – including the first delivery of SAF to Charles de Gaulle airport and first permanent SAF supply at Le Bourget – and worldwide, with the first 100% SAF-powered flight of an Airbus helicopter with a Safran engine in Marignane and of an Airbus A319Neo in Toulouse.

By developing and supporting the emergence of a sustainable aviation fuel value chain, TotalEnergies confirms the leadership role played by France and the rest of Europe in driving innovation in the energy and environmental transition.