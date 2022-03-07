ADVERTISEMENT

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. released fourth quarter financial results on Feb. 25, reporting that development of its renewable diesel conversion project in Great Falls, Montana, is progressing on schedule.

Calumet first announced plans in February 2021 to produce renewable diesel at its petroleum refinery in Great Falls, Montana. At that time, the company said it planned to reconfigure its oversized hydrocracker to process 10,000 to 12,000 barrels per day of renewable feedstock. In November 2021, the company announced a series of transactions to establish Montana Renewables LLC as an unrestricted pure-play renewables subsidiary of Calumet.

During a fourth quarter earnings call held Feb. 25, Calumet CEO Steve Mawer said the company is “more than happy” with the overall progress on its Montana renewables project. Construction, sourcing and other elements all continue to track as expected, he said, noting the company has a clear line of sight to its total feedstock supply.

Mawer also said the company has decided to accelerate its focus on renewable kerosene and has made engineering changes that will enable the production of 2,000 barrels per day of renewable kerosene as soon as the conversion project startup up. He also noted that the company plans to sell that fuel into both the well-known sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) market as well as the less well-known renewable Arctic diesel market.