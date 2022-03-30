By Xebec Adsorption Inc. | March 30, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Xebec Adsorption Inc., a global provider of sustainable gas technologies, is announced on March 28 that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Iowa-based SCS Carbon Removal LLC, a subsidiary of Summit Carbon Solutions. The MOU supports the negotiation of an order in excess of USD$100 million (CAD$126 million) for 51 carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) reciprocating compression packages to be completed by the end of Q3 2023. This equipment will be used for Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposed carbon capture and sequestration project, which will be the largest in the world if approved. The MOU is an expression of interest and there is no certainty that the negotiations will lead to a final binding order. This agreement showcases both Xebec’s expanding technology portfolio for carbon capture and sequestration, as well as the rapidly expanding customer base for Xebec’s sustainable gas technologies.

The equipment will be manufactured at Xebec Systems USA’s (formerly UECompression, or UEC) Colorado facility. Xebec is also working closely with the customer and major suppliers to manage cash flows and supply chain risks associated with the project.

“Summit Carbon Solutions is pleased to partner with Xebec as we continue to advance our carbon capture and storage project that will open new economic opportunities for ethanol producers and maintain a strong marketplace for corn growers,” said James Powell, chief operating officer of Summit Carbon Solutions. “Xebec shares our commitment both to safety and to utilizing innovation to decarbonize critical industries like ethanol production.”

“Xebec is delighted to be involved as a key supplier to Summit Carbon Solutions’ project, which aims to make a material impact in CO 2 emissions reductions in the Midwest for agriculture and industry,” stated Jim Vounassis, president and CEO of Xebec Adsorption Inc. “Our U.S. manufacturing capabilities and carbon capture activities are seeing increasing demand, and we are excited to be involved as a long-term partner with Summit Carbon Solutions. As the world aims to decarbonize, we expect the need for carbon capture and sequestration solutions to accelerate, and Xebec is well positioned to provide CO2 purification, capture, liquefaction, and compression technologies,” he added.

Xebec expands compression expertise into CO2 capture and sequestration with the transformative Midwest Carbon Express project

To date, Xebec has demonstrated its compression leadership in renewable natural gas (RNG), hydrogen and industrial gases through its subsidiaries Applied Compression Systems (ACS), Xebec Systems USA, and HyGear. Xebec’s compression equipment is typically needed to process sustainable gases to achieve desired operating parameters. For example, Xebec’s compression equipment has been deployed in landfills, at dairy farms for virtual RNG transport, hydrogen production and processing, refueling stations, on-site hydrogen supply and other industrial gas applications. The MOU announced today provides meaningful exposure to CO 2 capture and sequestration through Midwest Carbon Express.