The U.S. exported 628,659.8 metric tons of wood pellets in February, down when compared to the 655,656.5 metric tons exported in January, but up when compared to the 556,801.7 metric tons of exports reported for February 2021, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on April 5.

The U.S. exported wood pellets to more than a dozen countries in February. The U.K. was the top destination for U.S. wood pellet exports at 437,408.8 metric tons, followed by Belgium-Luxembourg at 61,941.6 metric tons and the Netherlands at 48,624.4 metric tons.

The value of U.S. wood pellet exports was at $82.71 million in February, down from $102.65 million in January, but up from $78.61 million in February 2021.

Total wood pellet exports for the first two months of 2022 reached 1.28 million metric tons at a value of $185.36 million, compared to 1.16 million metric tons exported during the same period of 2021 at a value of $163.07 million.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.