By USDA | April 07, 2022

The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will hold its biannual Data Users’ Meeting on April 19, 2022, from 1–4:30 p.m. CDT. The event will be held at the University of Chicago’s Gleacher Center. A virtual attendance option will also be available. The meeting is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

USDA is hosting the Data Users’ Meeting to share recent and pending statistical program changes with the public, and to solicit input on these and other programs important to agriculture. The event is organized by NASS in cooperation with USDA’s World Agricultural Outlook Board, Farm Service Agency, Economic Research Service, Agricultural Marketing Service, Foreign Agricultural Service and the U.S. Census Bureau.

“We encourage all data users to attend this event because it provides an excellent opportunity to interact with data providers, ask questions, voice concerns and learn about statistical programs,” said Joe Parsons, chair of USDA’s Agricultural Statistics Board. “This cooperative venue helps to drive change in our agricultural statistics programs to ensure we are meeting the needs of all stakeholders. For example, NASS adjusted its release dates to correspond with industry needs, based on feedback from a previous Data Users’ Meeting. The input we receive during these discussions will ensure that all USDA data-producing organizations continue to provide useful, timely and accurate statistics in service to U.S. agriculture.”

The meeting agenda includes agency updates followed by a questions and comments session. A detailed agenda and registration information can be found at nass.usda.gov/Education_and_Outreach/Meeting.

Anyone interested in participating in the 2022 Spring Data Users’ Meeting should register online. Links will be emailed to virtual participants after registration. Summaries of previous meetings are also available on the meeting webpage. For more information, contact Marisa Reuber or 202-690-3099.