ADVERTISEMENT

The 15th annual International Biomass Conference & Expo convened in Jacksonville, Florida, in mid-March, the first time the event has been held in person since February 2020. More than 700 stakeholders representing a wide spectrum of bioenergy producers, feedstock suppliers, academia, technology and project developers, investors, equipment manufacturers and more met under one roof, many seeking an answer one of the most looming questions as the pandemic eases, inflation soars, and the world faces consequences as a result of foreign energy reliance: What are the potential implications for the broader bioenergy industry?



Day one of the conference began with back-to-back panels focused on one of the wood-using biomass industry’s most critical and popular issues: fire and explosion protection and dust mitigation. Parallel to these sessions were panels hosting presentations on emissions control and operations and maintenance technologies.



The following morning, the event’s annual award recipients were named—Excellence in Bioenergy (Harold Arnold, Fram Renewable Fuels) and Groundbreaker of the Year (Project Assai, Archaea Energy). Industry leaders then joined Anna Simet, editor of Biomass Magazine, for a state-of-the-industry discussion largely focused on current events, policy and industry catalysts moving forward. Participating were Tim Portz, Pellet Fuels Institute; Patrick Serfass, American Biogas Council; Carrie Annand, Biomass Power Association; Harold Arnold, U.S. Industrial Pellet Association; and Emanuel Wagner, Biomass Thermal Energy Council.



Following the conclusion of the general session, a day and a half more of breakout sessions covered topics including, but not limited to, global wood pellet markets, fundamentals of RNG project development and financing, biogas technologies, sustainable aviation fuel, and very well attended biochar/biocoal panels (standing room only). Attendees spent ample time in the 128-booth expo hall, which hosted two lunches and two evening networking receptions that closed out with a $2,000 Blackout Bingo winner.



The 16th annual Biomass Conference & Expo will be held in Atlanta, Georgia, Feb. 28-March 2.



Photos: BRANDI HILL PHOTOGRAPHY