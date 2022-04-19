ADVERTISEMENT

In celebration of Earth Day 2022, the U.S. Department of Energy’s Bioenergy Technologies Office (BETO) is on April 20 hosting a webinar titled “Promising Approaches for Reducing Methane Emissions in the United States.”

The event will discuss the leading approaches and technologies for methane reduction from organic wastes, including landfills, manure and food waste, and explain of how DOE is supporting those efforts. The webinar will also address how much methane the U.S. can reduce by implementing those technologies, how cities and towns across the country are implementing methane solutions, and what other benefits such technologies can provide to the communities that manage them.

The webinar is related to the U.S. Methane Emissions Reduction Action Plan announced by the White House in November 2021. That plan aims to reduce methane emissions by 30 percent below 2020 levels by 2030. To help meet that goal, the BETO has been funding research and development projects to help industry reduce methane emissions. The BETO is particularly focused on approaches that for organic waste streams that can simultaneously avoid methane emissions while providing energy and other resources.

Additional information on the webinar is available on the BETO website.