By Amp Americas | April 20, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Amp Americas, a pioneer in converting dairy waste into carbon-negative renewable transportation fuel and power, on April 13 announced that Antoine Lafargue has joined the company as chief financial officer. As CFO, Lafargue will lead all finance and accounting functions and will help define and execute the company’s strategy during its next phase of growth. Lafargue will be based in Chicago and will report directly to Grant Zimmerman, the company’s chief executive officer.

Lafargue is an accomplished corporate finance executive with extensive experience in the energy and infrastructure sectors both in Europe and in the United States. Over his 20-year career, he has led investments on behalf of private equity funds, managed their portfolio companies, and has served in CFO roles for both public and private companies.

Most recently, Lafargue provided strategic consulting services to various liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects and energy transition enterprises, as well as to I Squared Capital, a global infrastructure investment manager. From 2017 to 2020, Lafargue was chief financial officer of Tellurian Inc., a publicly traded company engaged in the development of LNG facilities, where he was instrumental in designing Tellurian’s innovative business model, successfully raising debt and equity capital from public and private sources and advancing Tellurian’s commercial agreements. Prior to Tellurian, he was initially chief financial officer and later chief executive officer of Magellan Petroleum Corporation, a publicly traded company focused on enhanced oil recovery projects in the United States. Previously, Lafargue held various senior financial management positions at private equity and investment banking firms in the United States and in Europe. Lafargue holds two master’s degrees: one in Finance from the Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Paris and another in Political and Social Sciences from the Institut d’Études Politiques.

“Antoine’s diverse background in energy investment and finance, coupled with his transaction expertise, will be instrumental in helping us strengthen our financial capabilities as we forge ahead,” said Grant Zimmerman, CEO of Amp Americas. “His leadership experiences complement our management team well and we are thrilled to welcome Antoine aboard during this significant stage of growth.”

“Amp Americas has an attractive combination of success factors: a solid reputation with farmers, over a decade of combined operational expertise, a driven management team with a track record of innovation, and numerous growth opportunities,” said Antoine Lafargue, chief financial officer of Amp Americas. “I am excited to be joining this organization at such a dynamic time and look forward to driving long-term growth as we seek to accelerate the path toward net zero emissions.”

Amp Americas operates six of the largest dairy biogas-to-transportation fuel projects in the United States and is currently producing fuel from dairy waste generated by over 100,000 cows, producing carbon-negative RNG and preventing greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to efforts to combat climate change and to improve air quality.