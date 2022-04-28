ADVERTISEMENT

The U.K. government recently released updated data showing that bioenergy production increased 1.8 percent in 2021, reaching 40 terawatt hours (TWh). Bioenergy was the only renewable technology to report increased generation for the full year.

According to the data, published by the U.K. Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, electricity generation from anaerobic digestion (AD) was up 14 percent in 2021. The agency noted that AD generation for 2020 was impacted by plant outages. Generation from municipal solid waste (MSW) and plant biomass was also up in 2021, partially offset by lower generation from landfill gas and sewage gas. Bioenergy’s share of renewable generation in the U.K. was up 3.6 percent for 2021, reaching 33 percent.

Bioenergy production in the fourth quarter was up 7.1 percent when comparted to the same period of 2020, reaching 10.7 TWh. Bioenergy accounted for 12.7 percent of renewables generation during the three-month period, up from 11.8 percent during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Additional data is available on the BEIS website.