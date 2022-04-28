ADVERTISEMENT

Greencoat Capital on April 28 announced that funds managed by the company have acquired the Margum Green Energy Plant, a 41.8 megawatt (MW) waste wood-fired biomass plant located in the U.K., from Glennmont Partners.

MGEP was originally quired by Glennmont in 2015 during the construction phase and began operations in 2019. The facility, located in Port Talbot, South Wales, can process up to 290,000 metric tons of wood waste annually and is able to offset approximately 150,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide each year.

MGEP combusts low-quality waste wood , which is supplied under a long-term, fixed-price supply agreement with Esken. According to Glennmont, the facility benefits from accreditation for 1.4 renewable obligation certificates (ROCs) per megawatt hour and has 15 years of ROC life remaining.

The acquisition is Greencoat’s third investment in large-scale bioenergy plants. The company also acquired the Templeborough Biomass Power Plant from Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners in 2019 and the Sleaford Renewable Energy Plant from Glennmont in 2020.

“We are delighted to complete the sale of Margam to Greencoat, which represents a long-term investment in Welsh renewable energy infrastructure,” said Joost Bergsma, CEO and cofounder of Glennmont. “We were pleased to work with Greencoat again following their purchase of the Sleaford plant in 2020.”

“We’re excited to announce the acquisition of Margam Green Energy Plant, an almost identical asset to our existing Templeborough facility, with all the benefits of familiarity and previously established operating partners and processes,” said Minal Patel, partner at Greeencoat Capital. “We expect to continue expanding in this important sector, generating stable returns for clients whilst helping to decarbonise the U.K.’s electricity grid.”