By NV Energy | May 04, 2022

NV Energy in April issued a request for proposals to add new renewable energy projects to its portfolio.

The request for proposals seeks solar, hydroelectric, geothermal, wind, biomass and biogas technology projects that are a minimum of 20 megawatts in size and are compliant with Nevada’s existing renewable portfolio standards. NV Energy will also consider proposals that include energy storage systems integrated with renewable energy resources. All proposed projects must allow for a commercial operation date of Dec. 31, 2025.

Projects will be evaluated on a number of factors, including the economic benefit to Nevada, job opportunities in Nevada and the best value to NV Energy’s customers.

All parties interested in becoming a bidder for this opportunity can visit nvenergy.com/2022SpringRERFP and follow each of the directives under the “Steps to Complete” section of the website.

Bids are due by 4 p.m. on May 18, 2022. Projects proposed by successful bidders will require the approval of the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada. For a full list of project requirements visit nvenergy.com/2022SpringRERFP.

