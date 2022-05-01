By Hitachi Zosen Inova USA LLC | May 13, 2022

Officials with WTE LLC (WTE) and Hitachi Zosen Inova USA LLC (HZI) announced the construction of a renewable natural gas (RNG) facility that will generate approximately 120,000 MMBTUs of this negative carbon fuel from a Colorado dairy and deliver it to the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) market.

The WTE Wolf Creek RNG Facility is expected to begin generating RNG early this fall – enough fuel to displace approximately 1.2 million gallons of diesel off the road.

HZI is supplying a 625 standard cubic feet per minute (SCFM) membrane biogas upgrading system including coarse desulphurisation, raw gas pre-treatment, and a booster compressor for compressing the product gas, on-site installation, and programming and commissioning for feed-in into the local natural gas grid.

The announcement solidifies Wolf Creek Dairy’s commitment to sustainability, they turned to developer WTE LLC for assistance in defining and executing the project.

This is the second project by WTE and HZI in the region. “We are pleased to continue our relationship with HZI for this next dairy project. HZI has proven to be a reliable turnkey technology partner with significant in-house engineering and construction experience,” said Doug VanOrnum of WTE. ”HZI’s robust system dovetails very nicely with the world-class anaerobic digesters by DVO, Inc. that we employ, too.”

Heath Jones, managing director for HZI in North America added: “This project reinforces HZI’s commitment to build resilient world-class renewable gas facilities in North America. We look forward to continuing working with WTE in many more projects across North America.”

As businesses and governments make a significant shift to Net-Zero emissions, RNG projects like this one represent a significant environmental benefit with potential applications in many other agricultural settings across rural America.