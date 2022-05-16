ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Bioenergy Technologies Office on May 19 will host a webinar titled “Wood Heater Design Challenge Q&A.” The event aims to provide interested parties with information related to the agency’s 5th Wood Stove Design Challenge.

The international competition intends to show how modern technologies can help consumers use wood and pellets to meet renewable energy needs. The challenge also seeks to bring many automated wood stove models to the market in coming years.

The DOE’s Brookhaven National Laboratory, Berkely National Laboratory and the Alliance for Green Heat in December 2021 announced the launch of the 5th Wood Design Challenge. A Technology Slam will be held in September 2022 with the final competition scheduled to be held in the winter of 2023. According to BNL, participants wishing to complete in the competition must participate in a research SLAM. The research SLAM will follow a “Shark Tank” type pitch in which participants present a 5-10 minute video presentation highlighting their intended wood heater design and value proposition. A panel of judges will review those presentations and select the top innovative technology ideas to move forward in the competition.

The DOE is hosting a series of workshops related to the competition. The agency in January hosted a virtual workshop focused on advances in wood heater design and technology. A second workshop, held in February, focused on advances in instrumentation used for wood heater testing and field data collection.

The Q&A webinar scheduled for May 19 will feature BETO Technology Manager Mark Shmorhun, Brookhaven National Laboratory Engineer Rebecca Trojanowski, Lawrence Berkely National Laboratory Research Scientist Vi Rapp, and Alliance for Green Heat Founder John Ackerly. Shmorhun, Trojanowski, Rapp and Ackerly will discuss the challenge and take questions from the audience.

Topics expected to be discussed during the event include the Technology Slam, which is a public form where teams will pitch innovative wood heater ideas. The webinar will also address ways in which BETO can advance wood heater technology, wood heater development capabilities at Brookhaven and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratories, how wood heaters will be tested for emissions at Brookhaven National Lab, and the benefits of efficient and low emitting wood stoves.

