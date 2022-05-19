ADVERTISEMENT

Natural Resource Canada in late April announced the launch of $300 million funding opportunity that supports the deployment of clean energies in Indigenous, rural and remote communities. Biomass projects are among those eligible for the program.

The funding was announced as part of the Strengthened Climate Plan and will support communities launching clean heat and power projects, such as biomass, wind, solar, geothermal and hydro. The funding will also support increased adoption of energy efficiency measures.

"Canada is working toward reducing the use of diesel and other fossil fuels for heat and power in Indigenous, rural and remote communities by improving energy efficiency and increasing the use of local renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, geothermal, hydro and biomass,” said Minster of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson. “We will continue to work in partnership with these communities to empower and support local low-emissions solutions and help build the clean energy future we need.”

The $300 million is being made available until 2027. Biomass-fired heating, district heating and combined-heat-and-power (CHP) systems are among those eligible to apply for the funding. Funding can also be used to support biomass supply chains used for these applications.

There is no deadline to apply for the funding. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis. Additional information is available on the Government of Canada website.