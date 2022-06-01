By Synthica Energy LLC | June 13, 2022

Synthica Energy LLC announced the development of a new anaerobic digestion facility in Houston, Texas. The facility will focus on converting organic byproducts from food, beverage, and biofuel producers into renewable natural gas (RNG), thereby reducing the organics currently taking up space in landfills and other non-sustainable outlets.

Synthica’s facility is being developed at an industrial site along the ship channel east of Houston to ensure easy access for manufacturers in the region. The project is expected to be completed in late 2024 and will utilize Synthica’s “Urban Friendly Digestion” technology, a sustainable method of creating RNG. The facility will produce approximately 350,000 MMBTU of carbon negative RNG per year, removing tens of thousands of tons of CO2 from the atmosphere, and helping local gas consumers meet aggressive ESG goals. Analysts have estimated U.S. demand for RNG will increase 45-fold within the next two decades.

“We are pleased to welcome Synthica Energy to Houston,” said Susan Davenport, chief economic development officer of the Greater Houston Partnership. “The company’s new Houston facility advances our region’s global leadership position in the critical effort to create an energy-abundant, low carbon future. Synthica’s state-of-the-art facility will benefit from Houston’s leading energy infrastructure and market, talented energy workforce, and a robust supply of industrial byproducts and organic waste. This new plant comes at an exciting time for Houston as we continue to attract and grow companies that are creating affordable, reliable and lower-emissions energy resources.”

“Houston has been a major target market for Synthica and we are excited to see our plans to scale our model come to fruition,” said Sam Schutte, Synthica CEO. “Synthica Houston will divert approximately 300,000 tons per year of organic wastes from non-sustainable outlets, providing companies in the region who wish to make their operations more environmentally friendly a sustainable choice.”