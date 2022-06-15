ADVERTISEMENT

Japan Petroleum Exploration Co. Ltd. (JAPEX) on June 6 announced it has broken ground on the Ozu Biomass Power Plant, a 50-megawatt (MW) wood pellet-fueled facility under development in Ozu City, Ehime Prefecture, Japan. JAPEX announced plans for the project in March.

JAPEX is working with Maeda Corp., Yonden Business Co. Inc., and Shinko Denso Co. to develop the project. Electricity produced at the facility will be sold to Shikoku Electric Power Transmission & Distribution Co. Inc. (YONDEN T&D) under the feed-in tariff (FIT) system for renewable energy.

Commercial operations are currently expected to begin in August 2024.

