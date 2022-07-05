By Trillium | July 05, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Trillium recently announced a partnership with Chautauqua Green Energy and CGE Ventures to expand its renewable natural gas (RNG) offerings. The deal will convert gas from the Chautauqua County landfill, in Chautauqua, New York, to 100 percent RNG and be sold across Trillium’s network of owned and operated CNG stations.

“Trillium is committed to providing reliable and clean fueling solutions to customers and this deal strengthens that commitment,” said Ryan Erickson, vice president of Trillium. “We’ll continue to look for partnerships to expand our offerings, making it easier for fleets and individual drivers to find the products they need to get back on the road quickly.”

“CGE Ventures is focused on the development of RNG projects and couldn’t ask for a better partner than Trillium to deliver our RNG to their strong and growing client base. We look forward to growing our partnership with Trillium as we develop more RNG projects.” Said Larry Thrall, partner at CGE Ventures.

The agreement will produce more than 5,000,000 DGE (diesel gallon equivalent) of RNG a year, providing a new source of low-carbon fuel to customers both in the northeast and across the country. RNG is a clean-burning alternative fuel that provides safe and reliable technology for drivers.

Trillium is continuing to rapidly expand its fueling network and clean-fleet solutions throughout the United States. The company operates over 220 alternative fueling stations across the country, offering station design and build expertise, 24/7 operations and maintenance, grant writing and commercial assistance. Fleet owners interested in transitioning to CNG or RNG can reach out to [email protected]