The U.S. exported 740,605 metric tons of wood pellets in May, up from both 659,071 metric tons the previous month and 513,608 metric tons in May 2021, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on July 7.

The U.S. exported wood pellet to more than a dozen countries in May. The U.K. was the top destination at 358,943.6 metric tons, followed by Belgium-Luxembourg at 129,421.6 metric tons and the Netherlands at 126.468.3 metric tons. Exports to Japan were at 75,303 metric tons, with exports to the Netherlands at 28,821.3 metric tons.

The value of U.S. wood pellet exports was at $131.78 million in May, down from $145.41 million in April, but up from $75.46 million in May of last year.

Total wood pellet exports for the first five months of 2022 reached 3.49 million metric tons at a value of $589.88 million, compared to 2.97 million metric tons exported during the same period of last year at a value of $431.87 million.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.