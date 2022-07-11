By Neste Corp. | July 11, 2022

Neste and World Fuel Services (World Fuel) announce that World Fuel is now an authorized branded distributor of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel. Paris-Le Bourget Airport is the first location in France where World Fuel delivered Neste’s sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) as the authorized branded distributor.

Becoming an authorized branded distributor builds on World Fuel’s long history of providing access to SAF in Europe, expanding existing supply points in the U.K., Germany, and France. Supplying lower-emission fuels reflects World Fuel’s ongoing commitment to developing innovative sustainability solutions for the aviation industry.

“World Fuel is committed to the industry’s goal of reducing carbon emissions by 50 precent. Working together with Neste to expand the global supply chain of SAF furthers that commitment,” said Duncan Storey, vice president, supply aviation Europe, World Fuel Services. “We will continue to invest in creating innovative solutions and expanding renewable and lower-emission fuels and energy offerings.”

“As a European airport leader for business aviation, Paris-Le Bourget airport has always been a pioneer in the aviation world; through this enthusiastic initiative led by World Fuel with Neste, we stay at the forefront of innovation and decarbonization,” said Sébastien Couturier, managing director, Paris-Le Bourget Airport within Groupe ADP. “This new service will allow us to complete the biofuel offer available on our platform, putting us in a unique position in Europe. This is an excellent signal, which attests to the transition underway in business aviation.”

“SAF is a key element in achieving the aviation industry’s emission reduction goals. Neste is leading the transformation to SAF and increasing its global SAF production capacity to 1.5 million tons per annum in 2023,” said Jonathan Wood, vice president Europe, Renewable Aviation, Neste. “Partnering with World Fuel at Paris-Le Bourget Airport underlines our commitment to business aviation and supports the French government’s ambitions for a more sustainable aviation industry.”

Since 2015, World Fuel has delivered more than 27 million gallons of SAF to business and commercial aviation customers worldwide. Becoming an authorized branded distributor of Neste’s SAF furthers the broader adoption of cleaner fuels that will help advance the industry on its path to net zero.

Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel is a today solution, reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by up to 80 percent over the fuel’s life cycle compared to fossil jet fuel. It is produced from 100 percent renewable waste and residue raw materials, such as used cooking oil and animal fat waste.