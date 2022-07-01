By U.S. Industrial Pellet Association | July 13, 2022

We applaud the Committee on Industry, Research and Energy (ITRE) for putting forth increased climate ambitions in today’s vote on the RED. Raising the EU’s renewable energy target to 45 percent by 2030 is an important milestone to remain on course to reach net zero by 2050.

As supported by the IPCC and the IEA, sustainable biomass is an indispensable solution for achieving climate goals, and currently provides more renewable energy than the EU’s total wind and solar output combined. The European Commission’s own modelling shows biomass use must at least double as part of a sufficient path to net zero, which is why Parliament must address overly-restrictive language in the RED that would prevent this growth – in particular, unnecessary restrictions around primary woody biomass.

These provisions, if left uncorrected, would exclude otherwise sustainable feedstocks and arbitrarily limit biomass supply, pushing ambitions of 45 percent renewable energy far out of reach.