By Novilla RNG | July 18, 2022

Three Petals RNG LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Novilla Investment Holdings LLC, announced on July 12 the beginning of construction of its first dairy renewable natural gas (RNG) project at Trillium Hill Farm. The start of construction comes only two months after executing a manure rights contract and eight months after the execution of a letter of intent with the dairy. This project represents the first of several under development by Novilla RNG to begin construction.

The fully funded project, located in Berlin, Wisconsin, will use dairy manure from Trillium Hill to generate an estimated 375,000 gallons of gasoline equivalent of ultra-low carbon RNG per year. The Company anticipates the fuel produced at its Trillium Hill site will be used in compressed natural gas vehicles and contribute to the decarbonization of the transportation sector.

Mark Hill, Novilla RNG Co-CEO, said, "We are grateful for the confidence that Trillium Hill entrusted with us when they chose us as their partner eight months ago. Today, we are delighted to start construction of the facility, showing them the tremendous progress we have made over that short amount of time. Novilla RNG prides itself on its disciplined approach to development and extensive dairy RNG experience which ensure we can stay focused on efficient and timely project execution for the benefit of the dairy.”

Bill Parkhurst, director of construction and engineering at Novilla RNG stated “The Novilla Team has over 40 years of combined experience in renewable and conventional gas processing. This in-house expertise allows us to self-execute on key components of the project rather than outsourcing, lowering our costs and execution time while enabling us to offer more value to the dairy. We expect to be reliably producing RNG in the spring of 2023 at Trillium Hill Farm with several more projects to follow later in 2023.”

"We are thrilled to be working with a best-in-class dairy family like the Jones family at Trillium Hill Farms," added Jared Williams, Novilla RNG Co-CEO. “Their work ethic and forward-looking approach to the environmental and economic benefits of RNG have allowed this project to move quickly and efficiently.”

Dave Jones, owner of Trillium Hill, commented “As a mid-sized, family-run dairy, the benefits of a dairy RNG project can be transformational for our farm. What differentiated Novilla RNG from the other groups we met with was their transparent business model and demonstrated RNG experience. The Novilla RNG team has kept us informed every step of the way and have consistently met and exceeded their commitments. We are excited to continue working with Novilla RNG as they help us improve upon our sustainable operations for the benefit of our dairy and our community. This project continues the farm’s vision of environmental stewardship while building community relationships and diversifying future energy generation at the local level.”