By Anaergia Inc. | July 18, 2022

Anaergia Inc. today announced plans to construct a biogas plant in Kasaoka, Okayama, for Toyo Energy Solution Co. Ltd. The facility will produce renewable electricity using biogas made by anaerobically digesting cow manure from Okayama Prefecture farms. The plant will prevent about 13,500 metric tons of CO2e in emissions from the manure and from fossil fuels that would have been used to generate the power, the equivalent of taking about 2,900 cars off the road for a year (calculated based on a 20-year Global Warming Potential).

The project will anaerobically digest about 250 metric tons per day of cow manure from the region and use the resulting biogas to fuel a combined heat and power (CHP) generator system. The system will produce about 1.2 megawatts of clean renewable electricity, enough to power about 2,200 homes each year. Anaergia will design, engineer, install, and commission the plant. Toyo will serve as the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor.

The Kasaoka project is Anaergia’s second with Toyo; the company also recently built a facility for Toyo in Yabu City, Japan, that converts farm and food waste into renewable energy. The new facility will use Anaergia’s advanced anaerobic digestion technology and other proprietary resource recovery and treatment equipment.

“Toyo Group is pleased to partner once again with Anaergia to develop a new biogas plant, as we consider them to be the global leader in anaerobic digestion technology,” said Yoshimitsu Okada, president director of Toyo Group. “We look forward to building many more biogas plants with Anaergia to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, produce renewable power, and help Japan achieve net-zero by 2050.”

“Wastes such as manure, sewage biosolids, and food scraps create two-thirds of all point source emissions of methane, a greenhouse gas that is 85 times more potent than carbon dioxide. Stopping these methane emissions from waste must be a central tactic in curbing global warming,” said Andrew Benedek, chairman and CEO of Anaergia. “This new bioenergy plant will not only help Japan reduce methane emissions from manure, it will also reduce the need for LNG to generate electricity. We look forward to building many more plants in Japan with our partner Toyo Energy Solution Co., Ltd. to help the nation meet its carbon neutrality goals.”