By Embraer | July 20, 2022

Embraer and Raízen on July 17 signed a Letter of Intent with a commitment to stimulate the development of the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production ecosystem, reinforcing the sustainability agenda of both companies.

Among all intentions, Embraer will become the first aircraft manufacturer to use (SAF) that may be distributed by Raízen, a global leader in bioenergy. This initiative benefits the air transport industry worldwide, and the use of this technology is a fundamental part of Embraer's strategy to neutralize the carbon footprint of its operations by 2040 as more than 60 percent of emissions in the company's operations (scope 1) arise from the use of aviation fuel in tests and production flights.

“SAF plays a key role in reducing aviation emissions in the short and medium term. Therefore, this agreement aims to stimulate the growth and sustainability of the value chain as a whole,” said Carlos Alberto Griner, vice president of people, ESG and communications at Embraer. “ESG is one of the pillars of our strategic plan and we are looking at every opportunity to accelerate the reduction of our carbon emissions.”

The movement also reinforces Raízen's commitment to the development and research of sustainable fuels for sectors that are mobilizing to seek solutions to their carbon footprint reduction challenges.

“As an integrated energy company, Raízen has challenging goals as we intend to expand the offer renewable energy and fuel sources to the market by 80 percent and make this increase as efficient as possible in our production process to help produce the impact on our customers,” said Antonio Cardoso, vice president of marketing and services at Raízen.“As the largest sugarcane ethanol producer in the world, it is only natural that we are looking at a possible supply of SAF. This partnership with Embraer, a global reference, reinforces the sustainability agenda and expansion of the company's portfolio.”

The expectation is that Raízen will help Embraer reach the goal of having SAF blends representing 100 percent of its fuel consumption in Brazil by 2030.

“The partnership with Raízen demonstrates our pioneering spirit on the subject and symbolizes the many opportunities for strategic partnerships that can generate new business possibilities in the area of sustainable fuels for our company, and regarding the air transport industry as a whole,” said Roberto Chaves, Embraer's chief procurement officer.