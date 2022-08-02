By Greenlane Renewables Inc. | August 02, 2022

Greenlane Renewables Inc. today announced that it has signed new contracts with a combined value of $13.5 million (US$10.5 million) for the supply of its biogas upgrading technology for two landfill gas-to-renewable natural gas (RNG) projects in South America. Greenlane will supply two water wash upgrading systems, the largest in its product line, each capable of processing enough landfill gas to produce up to approximately 850,000 MMBTU annually of pipeline specification RNG for commercial use. The project owner and locations have not been disclosed at this time. Greenlane's order fulfillment for both projects will commence immediately.

"Greenlane continues to build on its success as an early mover in South America, a market that we believe has tremendous upside," said Brad Douville, president and CEO of Greenlane. "We are proud to have been chosen to partner on these two large landfill projects and to help efforts to decarbonize the local energy systems. Of the three core upgrading technologies that Greenlane offers to create pipeline quality RNG, for these two projects our proven water wash technology was identified as the most compelling, in large part because it scales particularly well with size and avoids expensive pretreatment to provide superior project economics."