By Andritz | August 16, 2022

Andritz will supply a biomass boiler and flue gas cleaning system to Wakayama Gobo Biomass Power Plant G.K. in Japan.

The Andritz PowerFluid circulating fluidized bed (CFB) will be designed with a reheat system and high steam parameters and integrated into a biomass-fired power generation facility to be fueled by wood pellets and palm kernel shells. With its state-of-the-art technology, it is the perfect solution to meet CO 2 reduction targets and contribute towards carbon neutrality in Japan. The biomass power plant will be capable of supplying power for roughly 110,000 Japanese households.

Biomass boilers and flue gas cleaning systems are part of the comprehensive Andritz product portfolio of sustainable solutions that help customers to achieve their own sustainability goals in terms of climate and environmental protection.

This order once again confirms Andritz’s strong partnership with Toyo Engineering Corp. The project is the 12th to be conducted in cooperation with Toyo Engineering. Andritz is proud to be part of this remarkable project and make another important contribution towards the Japanese power industry’s move from fossil fuel to renewable energy resources.