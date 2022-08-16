By Clean Fuels Alliance America | August 16, 2022

Earlier today, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer, Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin and other Missouri elected officials and civic leaders joined Clean Fuels Alliance America CEO Donnell Rehagen for a ribbon cutting at the trade association’s headquarters in Jefferson City. Clean Fuels, formerly known as the National Biodiesel Board, recently expanded its brand in recognition of the multiple, rapidly growing clean fuels it represents like biodiesel, renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel.



“Clean Fuels is an influential and important ally of farmers and entrepreneurs in Missouri and across the Midwest,” Parson said. “We’re proud to have this association right here in Jefferson City, helping to create jobs while ensuring our nation benefits from homegrown fuels that provide energy security and environmental benefits.”



Clean Fuels has been based in Jefferson City since its founding in 1992 and includes over 120 member companies from across the country, including agriculture commodity groups, fuel producers and distributors, and equipment manufacturers.



“Today’s ribbon cutting represents a major milestone for our industry, which began from humble roots 30 years ago and is increasingly playing an essential role in efforts to decarbonize our nation and our world’s fuel supply,” Rehagen said. “Our industry has seen and will continue to see significant growth as the world focuses on clean energy. Our members produce some of the cleanest fuels on the plant and are an integral part of the solution for sustainable energy that’s not only affordable but also scalable and available now. Further, our new name and brand represents the connected energies of our members and positions our industry for a clean fuels future.”



“This year, our industry celebrates its 30th anniversary, and this organizational name change capitalizes on the connected energies of everyone working together toward a clean fuels future,” said Chad Stone of Iowa-based Chevron Renewable Energy Group and chair of the Clean Fuels Governing Board. “Our name reflects the evolution and growth in demand for all of the products we create — biodiesel, renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel. This new name will position us for growth in the clean energy ecosystem and continue building on our longtime role as the voice of this industry.”



Made from renewable and recycled sources like soy oil and used cooking oil, the U.S. biodiesel and renewable diesel industry supports 65,000 U.S. jobs and more than $17 billion in economic activity each year. Biodiesel and renewable diesel are blended into diesel fuel in Missouri and across the nation, making up about 5 percent of the nation’s diesel supply — equaling about 3.2 billion gallons of sales in 2021. Not only does the fuel diversify the nation’s oil portfolio, but a recent World Agricultural Economic and Environmental Services (WAEES) study demonstrates that availability of biodiesel and renewable diesel decrease the price of diesel fuel by 4 percent on average.



In addition to its headquarters in Jefferson City, Clean Fuels has offices in Sacramento, Boston and Washington, D.C. The association educates policymakers, regulators, auto manufacturers, consumers and others about its clean fuels, which are drop-in alternatives to petroleum-based fuels and significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions — 74 percent on average for 100 percent biodiesel. These clean fuels are not only good for the environment but better for human health as well. According to recent research, using biodiesel in place of petroleum diesel could also lead to significant reductions in incidences of cancer and asthma while saving billions in health care costs and lost productivity.