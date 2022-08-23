ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Bioenergy Technologies Office (BETO) has announced applications for the Wood Heater Technology Slam are due Aug. 31. The event is part of the agency’s 5th Wood Stove Design Challenge, which launched in December 2021. The final competition is expected to be held in 2023.

The Wood Heater Technology Slam will be held virtually on Sept. 29. It provides an opportunity for teams to pitch innovative wood heater design ideas to retailers, the public and a panel of expert judges. The judges will evaluate participant presentations and score the technologies based on innovation, consistent and low emissions, and commercial potential. The emissions component of the judging focuses on a 20 percent reduction in emissions and a 15 percent increase in efficiency when compared to current U.S. EPA certification limits.

During the technology slam, teams will have eight minutes to virtually pitch their wood heater technology to the judges and an audience of wood heater stakeholders. Teams can use slides, short videos, or any other props they choose. The judges will have up to 10 minutes to ask questions about the team’s technology and development plan. Tams will be scored based on innovation, consistent performance, commercial potential and expected performance, according to the BTEO.

Three teams with the highest score are expected to win a $15,000 prize and move forward to the R&D Testing Competition of the 5th Wood Heater Design Challenge. The willing teams will use their prize funds to travel to Brookhaven National Laboratory, engage in further R&D of their technology, and complete for additional funds in the next phase of competition.

Full applications for the Wood Heater Technology Slam are due Aug. 31. Teams will be notified by Sept. 15 if they are invited to participate in the event. Additional information is available on the BNL website.