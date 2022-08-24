ADVERTISEMENT

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Aug. 11 signed a climate bill that, in part, makes biogas from certain anaerobic digestion and landfill gas facilities eligible to participate in the state’s Clean Peak Standard Program, which is designed to provide incentives to clean energy technology that can supply electricity or reduce demand during seasonable peak demand periods established by the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources (DOER).

According to the legislation, anaerobic digestion biogas-to-energy and landfill gas-to-energy facilities that are located in Massachusetts and are both operational and qualified as Class I renewable energy generating sources under the state’s renewable energy portfolio standard (RPS) prior to Nov. 7, 2018 are eligible to participate in the Clean Peak Standard incentive program via a one-time procurement for Class I renewable energy certificates (RECs) that are generated by existing anaerobic digestion facilities. The bill language specifies that the DOER will determine eligibility criteria for existing anaerobic digestion facilities to participate in the one-time procurement, with the total megawatt hours (MWh) being procured equal to the combined capacity of all eligible facilities for up to a 10-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The MWh quantities are to be bid on a unit contingent basis and the one-time procurement is to include a floor price sufficient to stimulate the development of anaerobic digestion facilities, according to the text of the bill.

Additional information on the legislation, H. 5060, is available on the Massachusetts legislature website.