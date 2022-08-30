By Delta | August 30, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Delta and DG Fuels LLC are taking an important step together to expand the availability of sustainable fuel, with a new low-emissions sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which is critical to achieving a more sustainable future for aviation.

Under a new agreement, the low-emissions fuel company plans to establish a new SAF supply stream that could provide Delta with 385 million gallons of unblended sustainable aviation fuel, while helping to expand availability of SAF in the underserved marketplace.

“Achieving a sustainable future for travel will require us all to work together across industries and encourage innovations like DG Fuel’s new low-emissions SAF option,” said Pam Fletcher, Delta’s chief sustainability officer. “SAF is essential to our industry’s more sustainable future, and new supply chain streams will help ensure sustainable fuel becomes more available and affordable.”

Anticipated to begin delivery by the end of 2027, DG Fuels is planning to deliver 55 million gallons of SAF annually for seven years. The SAF will likely use timber waste, corn stover and cotton gin waste as feedstock and is expected to reduce lifecycle greenhouse gas emission by between 75 percent to 85 percent compared to conventional jet fuel, which aligns with Delta’s goal as a founding member of the First Movers Coalition.

The agreement also moves Delta toward its recently validated Science Based Targets initiative goal to reduce well-to-wake scope 1 and 3 jet fuel greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent per revenue tonne kilometer by 2035 from a 2019 base year.* Science Based Targets initiative is a coalition that defines and promotes emissions reductions goals that climate scientists predict is needed to keep global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius.

“DG Fuels is committed to developing and supporting initiatives that provide practical and sustainable benefits to businesses, the environment and local communities,” said Michael C. Darcy, CEO of DG Fuels. “We are proud to take this next long-term step alongside Delta Air Lines in supporting the lasting sustainability of our planet by reducing the impact of airline travel on the environment.”

SAF is among the most impactful solutions on the market today for reducing aviation’s carbon emissions, but availability remains limited – the current existing supply would only operate a fleet Delta’s size for a single day. The new agreement reflects Delta’s dedication to driving the growth of sustainable fuels as it works toward reducing aviation's carbon emissions over the long term.

“Cellulosic biomass feedstock SAF is the key to scaled deployment that moves the needle for the aviation industry in reducing its carbon footprint,” said Christopher J. Chaput, president and CFO of DG Fuels. “Delta is a known innovator in the airline industry so we’re excited to work with them on implementing this long-term partnership.”

In SAF and other emerging technologies, Delta is also partnering with corporate, agency, and cargo customers on SAF agreements to encourage the growth of the alternative fuels markets. Those efforts have resulted in more than 1 million gallons of purchased SAF so far. More information on Delta’s sustainability efforts are available in its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

*Non-CO2e effects which may also contribute to aviation induced warming are not included in this target. Delta Air Lines commits to publicly report on non-CO2e impacts of aviation over its target timeframe.