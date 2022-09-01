By Clarke Energy | September 01, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Clarke Energy USA Inc., a KOHLER Company, has secured a project to supply Peaks Renewables LLC, a subsidiary of Summit Utilities, Inc., with a new natural gas fired combined heat and power (CHP) system, as well as a KOHLER back-up gas-fuelled generator.

Peaks Renewables is partnering with Maine's dairy industry to develop locally produced renewable natural gas at an anaerobic digestion facility in Clinton, Maine.

Cow manure will be collected and processed through the anaerobic digester owned and operated by Peaks. Once in the digester, the manure will be heated and decomposed, creating biogas. The gas then will be cleaned to make it pipeline quality. From there, Peaks will sell the renewable energy credits to third parties who need them for their own decarbonization requirements. The natural gas itself will be purchased by Peaks' affiliate company, Summit Natural Gas of Maine, and will be used to provide reliable gas service to its thousands of customers throughout the state.

Clarke Energy's CoEnergy products include CHP engines working in the sub 500kW range. These engines are assembled and containerized in an Upton, Massachusetts facility. The CHP system will deliver 280kW of electricity to support the operations and approximately 1.5 MMBtu of thermal energy which will be used to process hot water for the biogas plant. This is done at high efficiency - helping to reduce carbon emissions and save on fuel costs.

The CHP also has black start capability, meaning the facility can restore electric power without having to rely on the external electric power transmission network. In addition, Clarke Energy is supplying a 500kW KOHLER Power back up gas-fueled generator. Both units will ensure energy efficiency and resilience for the project in the event of unexpected occurrences.

Ryan Morris, Peaks Renewables said, "Our anaerobic digestion facility will enable us to treat farm waste sustainably and in parallel generate renewable natural gas which will help to reduce carbon emissions. We selected Clarke Energy to supply both our CHP plant and back up gas generator to deliver fuel efficiency and resilience to our operations."

Clarke Energy USA's Sales Director Alan Howard commented, "We are delighted to be supplying a high efficiency CHP unit at Peaks Renewables anaerobic digestion facility in Maine. This CHP plant will reduce operational costs and carbon emissions for the site which is producing renewable natural gas."