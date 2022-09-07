By Biogest America | September 07, 2022

Biogest America received a U.S. order to build an agricultural biogas plant in South Dakota. The plant has a thermal output of 156,000 MMBTU p.a. and operates on 224,000t of cow manure per year. During the process, the manure is transformed into high-quality organic fertilizer that acts as a substitute for chemical products. After the project is complete, the biogas generated by this manure will be captured, cleaned, and converted into RNG. Biogest’s proven biogas plant technology offers significant advantages in energy efficiency and operational safety as well as an easy and cost-efficient maintenance system.

“We're thrilled to have the opportunity to plan this anaerobic digestion project as a component of our new Full Circle Dairy. We are repeat partners with Brightmark for a simple reason: we know that we can trust them to get the job done,” said Greg Van Ravenswaay, manager, Full Circle Dairy.

RNG is the only renewable energy source that can be carbon-negative, as it significantly reduces methane emissions from agricultural operations. BIOGEST’s RNG plants produce not only pipeline quality green gas but also an organic fertilizer that helps to lower the use of chemical fertilizers in agriculture.