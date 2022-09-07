ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 649,185.7 metric tons of wood pellets in July, down from 832,092.2 metric tons the previous month, but up when compared to the 546,519.1 metric tons exported in July 2021, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Sept. 7.

The U.S. exported wood pellets to more than a dozen countries in July. The U.K. was the top destination for U.S. wood pellet exports, at 345,802.4 metric tons, followed by the Netherland at 166,974.5 metric tons and Japan at 45,102 metric tons.

The value of U.S. wood pellet exports was at $119.89 million in July, down from $141.32 million the previous month, but up when compared to $81.87 million reported for July 2021.

Total wood pellet exports for the first seven months of 2022 reached nearly 4.97 million metric tons at a value of $851.09 million, compared to 4.12 million metric tons exported during the same period of last year at a value of $596.7 million.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.