By Vision RNG LLC | September 14, 2022

Vision RNG LLC is pleased to announce that it has broken ground for construction of the renewable natural gas (RNG) project located on the Meridian Waste Eagle Ridge Landfill located in Bowling Green, Missouri. The project will use 1,500 cfm of Landfill Gas (LFG) and construction is scheduled to be completed in Q1 of 2023. The project will produce 375,000 MMBtu of RNG annually that will be injected into a nearby interstate natural gas pipeline and used by various customers across the U.S. for transportation fuel and other sustainability purposes. RNG production has numerous environmental and economic benefits, including but not limited to being a carbon-neutral energy solution, lowering methane emissions, reducing our dependence on fossil fuels, and utilizing the current natural gas infrastructure.

Based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, VRNG was formed in 2021 with funding from Vision Ridge Partners. VRNG is led by a strong team of experienced oil and gas, RNG, and landfill experts.

"At Meridian Waste, our environmental services team has always considered our landfills to be highly engineered structures that provide a vital resource to our local communities,” stated Walter “Wally” Hall, Meridian Waste’s CEO. “We view the conversion of our landfill gas to clean energy to be an effective means of recycling and reusing this valuable resource. And in our business, wasting energy is simply a waste of time"