By Qnergy | September 20, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Qnergy Inc., a leading methane abatement solutions provider and foremost manufacturer of clean, reliable, electric power utilizing Stirling engine technologies, announced on Sept. 16 its first ever landfill deployment to abate methane, create clean electrical energy, and generate voluntary carbon credits.

Working in partnership with Maryland Environmental Service and Maryland Energy Administration's (www.energy.maryland.gov) OPEN Energy program, Qnergy installed its PowerGen5650, a leading methane abatement product in the natural gas industry, to capture and convert low methane content landfill biogas into electricity. Installed at the Midshore I Landfill in Easton, Maryland, the unit will deliver up to 5.6kW of electrical power for onsite operational use along with reduced energy cost from otherwise flared gas. MES operates the landfill in Easton and one in Ridgely, MD on behalf of Caroline, Kent, Talbot, and Queen Anne's counties, as part of an 80-year solid waste agreement.

"We are excited to expand our Methane Abatement Program to landfills," said Ory Zik, Qnergy's CEO. "The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and EPA focus on converting methane pollution into useful energy and this is where our generators are the best system of emission reductions (BSER)."

MES Executive Director Charles Glass added, "The installation of the Qnergy generator is the first step toward demonstrating the ability to use an otherwise lost byproduct at municipal solid waste landfills. MES is pleased to work with Qnergy and our county partners on the Eastern Shore, reducing methane emissions and supporting Maryland's aggressive greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions goals."

"As the first completed project under our recently launched Open Energy Grant Program, we are excited to know the benefits will help to leverage the state's landfills, promote clean energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions," said Mary Beth Tung, director of the Maryland Energy Administration. "We look forward to seeing replicas of this project on landfills across Maryland that support a variety of clean energy technologies."

The project demonstrates an alternative to simple flaring, that even lower concentration landfill biogas methane can be productively converted into useful electricity and heat, and improve GHG emissions.