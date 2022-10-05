By Republic Services Inc. | October 05, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Republic Services, a leader in the environmental services industry, and Archaea Energy, the industry-leading renewable natural gas (RNG) producer in the U.S., on Oct. 4 announced plans for an RNG facility at Middle Point Landfill to be developed through the companies' Lightning Renewables LLC joint venture. The project will convert the gas that naturally occurs as the waste in place at Middle Point Landfill decomposes into pipeline-quality RNG that can be used as a low-carbon alternative to fossil fuels.

After hearing from Rutherford County officials about their ongoing interest in a local renewable energy project, the Republic-Archaea partnership will help make that idea a reality. "At Republic Services, we're putting sustainability in action through partnerships and projects like this one at Middle Point Landfill," said Jamey Amick, area president of Republic Services. "Combined with significant investments we have made in the landfill gas system to control the potential for off-site odor, this project will further propel gas collection at the site. We know how important sustainability is to this community, and we are delighted to bring this innovative solution to Rutherford County and middle Tennessee."

"Republic has been before the County's public works committee several times since 2018. We told them the County wanted renewable energy, and they have delivered," County Commissioner Craig Harris said. "We are pleased they are investing in new technology at Middle Point Landfill as a sustainable solution for landfill gas. It shows Republic is making great strides to have a better relationship with the county moving forward."

"We are excited to move forward with our joint venture projects with Republic Services, including this project at Middle Point Landfill," said Nick Stork, Archaea's co-founder and CEO. "We are aligned with Republic Services in their vision to make a meaningful sustainability impact in local communities and contribute to climate solutions on a broader scale."

The Middle Point Landfill gas-to-RNG project will create clean energy resources, further control for the potential for off-site odor and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, while contributing directly to Republic Services' long-term sustainability goal to beneficially reuse 50 percent more biogas by 2030. RNG projects bring meaningful local and global environmental benefits with little to no negative impacts for the local community.

Using EPA estimates, the projected total annual environmental benefits from the project will be equivalent to the carbon sequestered by more than 800,000 acres of U.S. forests in one year.

The previously announced Lightning Renewables, LLC joint venture includes plans to develop 39 new RNG projects at landfills owned or operated by Republic Services across the country. The Middle Point project is part of the first phase of development for the joint venture. This RNG partnership builds on a growing slate of environmental commitments by Republic, including fleet electrification and investments in plastics circularity, to create a more sustainable world.

Republic Services is involved with 77 renewable energy projects at its landfills across the country, which generate electricity as well as RNG and help customers and communities meet their own sustainability goals. When used as a transportation fuel, RNG can reduce emissions by up to 70 percent. Today, RNG powers 21 percent of Republic's fleet.

For more information about Republic Services' sustainability platform and industry-leading climate goals, visit RepublicServices.com/sustainability.

Archaea operates 13 RNG facilities across the U.S. and has a robust RNG development backlog of approximately 90 projects, which it plans to develop and construct over the next several years. Archaea develops, designs, construct and operates RNG facilities utilizing an innovative, cost-efficient manufacturing approach to project development which is supported by a commercial strategy focused on long-term, fixed-price contracts. Archaea's renewable energy projects provide a sustainable, reliable, multi-decade decarbonization solution for communities both locally and globally