Wood fiber costs account for over 50% of the total pulp manufacturing cost worldwide, so tracking wood fiber costs supports investment and operational decisions across a range of facilities and markets in the forest sector.

By Brooks Mendell | October 17, 2022

Pulpwood, the smaller trees typically chipped for making wood pulp, oriented strand board (OSB) or wood pellets, provides balance and diversification to the forest products industry. Robust, sustainable timber markets feature a broad set of wood consumers. A local wood basin with no demand for pulpwood or chips is like a shoe box with one shoe: incomplete.



While roundwood (logs) deliveries satisfy most pulpwood demand across the U.S., this varies by region and mill type. In the South, chip mills supply close to 20% of total pulpwood demand. In the West, they supply close to 30% of fiber needs, though total volumes are less, given that fewer pulp mills operate in the region. According to the Wood Fiber Review, the actual supply profile of each region in North America varies based on pricing and market demand. Forisk mill-by-mill research of wood-consuming capacity suggests close to 60% of pulp mill wood-using demand in the U.S. is met by roundwood.



Pulpwood Drivers of Demand

Wood pellets in particular have been a compelling source of growth. Wood pellet production capacity reached 20 million metric tons in North America in 2021. This capacity is forecasted to reach 23 million metric tons in 2022. Much of the wood pellet capacity growth is in the U.S. South, within economic freight distance of ports. Canadian wood pellet capacity is projected to increase 13% in 2022. Peak Renewables announced a 600,000-metric-ton facility in Fort Nelson, British Columbia. The company purchased Canfor’s Fort Nelson mill assets and forest tenure in the region. The capacity increase is partially offset by the closure of Pacific Bioenergy’s facility in Prince George, B.C., in early 2022.



Pulpwood Supplies and the US South

Changes to pulpwood inventories over time include pulpwood removals from the existing pulpwood inventory, new pulpwood inventory as young trees grow and become merchantable, and decreases in pine pulpwood inventory from older pulpwood trees that mature and grow into grade-quality timber. When digging deep into, for example, pine pulpwood supplies in the U.S. South, the most important characteristic for short- and medium-term projections is the age class distribution of the pine plantations (inventories) that drive industrial forest management in the region.



In the U.S. South, wood-using mills consume more pulpwood than grade (Table 1). For pine pulpwood demand across 11 states, quarterly rankings in the Forisk Research Quarterly highlight Georgia, Alabama, and Louisiana as the three biggest consumers in the region.



When “scoring” markets for projects that require pulpwood supplies, investors prefer those that feature abundant supplies (both standing and from mill residuals), limited competition, lower prices and sufficient logging capacity. On a relative basis across regions, this helps explain the attractiveness of the U.S. South for pulpwood-using facilities.



This article includes data from the Forisk Wood Fiber Review, a quarterly publication tracking North America’s major wood fiber markets, and the Forisk Research Quarterly, which includes forest industry forecasts and analysis by sector.





