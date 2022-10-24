ADVERTISEMENT

Topsoe on Oct. 19 announced its HydroFlex and H2bridge technologies will be deployed at a biorefinery under development in Manaus, Brazil, by Brasil Biofuels. The facility will produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel.

The proposed project is expected to have the capacity to produce 500,000 metric tons per year of fuel, with production currently expected to begin in 2025.

According to Topsoe, its hydroprocessing technology will allow the proposed biorefnery to produce low carbon fuels while recycling gases and liquids from the process for the production of hydrogen, which will be integrated in the facility’s operations.

“We are thrilled to be selected as technology provider by Brasil BioFuels for their ambitious plans of introducing SAF and second generation biofuels to the Brazilian market,” said Gustavo Cienfuegos, managing director at Topsoe, Latin America. “We are excited to start working with Brasil BioFuels to deliver these clean fuels.”

"We are looking for the best and most innovative technologies so that our biorefinery, a pioneer in the country, will be a reference in sustainability and operational excellence,” said Milton Steagall, CEO of Brasil BioFuels.