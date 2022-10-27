By SunGas Renewables Inc. | October 27, 2022

SunGas Renewables Inc., a global provider of gasification systems for low-carbon fuel production, today announced an agreement with Arbor Renewable Gas LLC for supply of its SunGas System 1000 technology and equipment package to Arbor Gas' Spindletop Renewable Gasoline Project located in Beaumont, Texas. SunGas is an outgrowth from GTI Energy, an organization advancing decarbonization through the economy-wide transformation of energy systems.

The cutting-edge Spindletop Project will utilize the System 1000 to convert sustainably sourced woody biomass into renewable synthesis gas for the production of approximately 345,000 barrels annually of renewable gasoline with a negative carbon intensity score. SunGas will supply Arbor Gas with the System 1000 design, equipment components, and services required to support the startup of the Spindletop Project in the second half of 2024.

"We are very pleased to make this important announcement today which marks a positive step forward for SunGas, Arbor Gas, and for decarbonization of transportation fuels. We have designed our System 1000 product line to be a cost-effective, dependable, and safe source of renewable synthesis gas for production of a wide range of biofuels," stated Robert Rigdon, CEO of SunGas. "We believe Arbor Gas has laid a strong foundation for growing their renewable fuels business and we are committed to supporting the company in this endeavor."

"The agreement announced today with SunGas marks the construction kickoff of our Spindletop Renewable Gasoline project," said Timothy E. Vail, CEO of Arbor Renewable Gas. "The proven SunGas System 1000 product line fits well with our strategy to modularize our renewable fuels production unit such that we can realize cost and schedule benefits as we deploy additional trains of renewable fuels production at our Beaumont and Louisiana sites."

Under the terms of the agreement, SunGas will supply the System 1000 to Arbor Gas including gasification technology, process design, and the major equipment systems such as wood waste feeding, gasifier reactor, fines separation, ash removal, tar conversion, syngas cooling, and syngas filtration. Additionally, SunGas is providing training and technical services during construction, commissioning, and startup. The package also includes conventional equipment warranties and a guarantee for syngas performance.