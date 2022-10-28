By Enviva | October 28, 2022

Enviva Inc., the world’s leading producer of sustainably sourced wood biomass, on Oct. 27 issued the following statement in response to a public letter from 550 global scientists sent to the Presidents of the European Commission, European Parliament, and European Council outlining numerous climate benefits of woody biomass and sustainable forest management:

Enviva applauds 550 global scientists for their letter highlighting the important role that woody biomass from sustainably managed forests can play in climate change mitigation, delivering a fossil fuel-free energy future, and maintaining healthy forests. This includes sustainably sourced woody biomass from healthy forests in the U.S. Southeast. The views of these highly respected scientists align with Enviva’s mission and approach to fighting climate change, and we appreciate their public stance.

Importantly, as the EU progresses its discussions on the Renewable Energy Directive, we believe these expert perspectives, based on science and deep expertise in forest management and ecology, will help inform the policy debate surrounding the use of woody biomass in meeting the EU’s climate targets.

Enviva remains committed to responsible forest stewardship and supplying sustainably sourced wood bioenergy, providing our customers the opportunity to reduce their lifecycle carbon emissions and address climate commitments.

The full letter, “Scientist Letter regarding the need for climate smart forest management,” is available here.