Total U.S. operable biofuels production capacity was down slightly in August, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Oct. 31. Renewable diesel capacity increased, while ethanol and biodiesel capacity were both down slightly. Biofuel feedstock consumption for August was down when compared to the previous month, but up when compared to August 2021.

According to the EIA, total U.S. operable biofuels capacity was at 21.37 billion gallons per year in August, down from 21.469 billion gallons the previous month, but up when compared to the 20.853 billion gallons of capacity in place as of August 2021.

Ethanol capacity fell to 17.152 billion gallons in August, down 139 MMgy when compared to the 17.291 billion gallons of capacity reported for July, and down 256 MMgy when compared to the 17.408 billion gallons of capacity in place in August of last year.

Biodiesel capacity fell slightly to 2.084 billion gallons in August, down 5 MMgy when compared to the 2.089 billion gallons of capacity in place the previous month. Biodiesel capacity was down 347 MMgy when compared to the 2.431 billion gallons of capacity in place as of August 2021.

Capacity for renewable diesel and associated biofuels, defined to include renewable heating oil, renewable jet fuel, renewable naphtha, renewable gasoline and other biofuels and biointermediates, continued to expand in August, officially surpassing operable biodiesel capacity. Capacity for renewable diesel reached 2.134 billion gallons in August, up 45 MMgy when compared to the 2.089 billion gallons of capacity in place in July, and up 1.12 billion gallons when compared to the 1.014 billion gallons of capacity in place as of August 2021.

Total feedstock consumption for August reached 26.682 million pounds, down from 27.497 billion pounds in July, but up from 25.133 billion pounds in August 2021.

U.S. biofuel producers consumed 24.12 billion pounds of corn in August, down from 24.966 billion pounds the previous month, but up when compared to the 23.343 billion pounds consumed in August of last year. According to the EIA, 466 million pounds of grain sorghum also went to biofuel production in August, up from 418 million pounds in July and 30 million pounds in August 2021.

Approximately 925 million pounds of soybean oil was used to produce biofuels in August, down from 956 million pounds the previous month, but up from 823 million pounds in August 2021. An additional 298 million pounds of corn oil was used to produce biofuels in August, up from both 261 million pounds in July and 199 million pounds in August 2021. The EIA also reported that 132 million pounds of canola oil was used to produce biofuels in August, flat with July, but down from 142 million pounds in August of last year.

The agency also reported that 384 million pounds of yellow grease, 163 million pounds of beef tallow, 64 million pounds of white grease, and 12 million pounds of poultry fat was used to produce biofuels in August, compared to 449 million pounds, 167 million pounds, 62 million pounds and 10 million pounds respectively in July and 305 million pounds 150 million pounds, 55 million pounds and 18 million pounds respectively in August 2021. An additional 62 million pounds of feedstock classified as “other” waste oils, fats and greases was used to produce biofuels in August, up from 8 million pounds reported for the same month of last year. The EIA withheld data on the volume of “other” waste oils, fats and greases used to produce biofuel in July to avoid disclosure of individual company data.

An additional 76 million pounds of feedstock classified as “other” recycled feeds and wastes went to biofuel production in August, flat with July, but up from 60 million pounds in August 2021.

Additional data is available on the EIA website.